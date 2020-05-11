Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Boosted by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 38,462.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Danaher by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,810 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,030,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $161.71. 6,314,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,880. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $170.64. The company has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

