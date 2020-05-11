Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 707,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,926,000 after acquiring an additional 36,920 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,097.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 53,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 48,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 257,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR opened at $161.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

