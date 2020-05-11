Danaos (DAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. Danaos had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. On average, analysts expect Danaos to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DAC opened at $4.49 on Monday. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

DAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

