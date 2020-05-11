DAOBet (BET) Price Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $77,774.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,549.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.10 or 0.02702985 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00645138 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013151 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

