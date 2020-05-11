Datacoin (DTC) Price Tops $0.0004

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $17,330.96 and $6.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003235 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000441 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000669 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00044949 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.