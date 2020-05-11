DECENT Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, DECENT has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DECENT has a total market cap of $361,830.23 and approximately $18.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005200 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001172 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, ChaoEX, Upbit, BCEX, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

