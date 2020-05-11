DECOIN Trading Down 31.1% This Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 62.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. DECOIN has a total market cap of $770,823.59 and approximately $222.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000437 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,694,254 coins and its circulating supply is 26,448,678 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

