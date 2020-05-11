Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:DLPH opened at $12.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Delphi Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.75 million. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 37.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

