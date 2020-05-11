Delphy 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $44.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Delphy has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. Delphy has a market cap of $541,020.14 and $44.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Delphy

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

