DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Up 3.5% This Week

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 11th. DeltaChain has a market cap of $5,681.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00048627 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00346976 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000988 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009600 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012435 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003925 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009627 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

