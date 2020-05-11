Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DTCWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DTCWY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,579. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.91. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

