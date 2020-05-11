DeVault Hits Market Cap of $84,031.61 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a total market cap of $84,031.61 and $840.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 62.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004099 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000203 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000105 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DVT is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 259,416,143 coins and its circulating supply is 216,821,381 coins. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

