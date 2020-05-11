DEX (DEX) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 40.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 11th. DEX has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $243,953.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.52 or 0.02048102 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00072898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00169573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000160 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

