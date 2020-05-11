Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 516,500 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the April 15th total of 273,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 723,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,697,000 after purchasing an additional 84,661 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 925,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Diageo by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,071,000 after acquiring an additional 80,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra increased their price target on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Investec lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.70.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

