DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 124.2% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DMAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.82. 14,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

