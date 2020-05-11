Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 101,120 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,120 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark comprises about 1.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Kimberly Clark worth $222,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,675,000 after buying an additional 67,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $526,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,187,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $138.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,237. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.76. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

