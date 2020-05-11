Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 180,648 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,039,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,648 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Boston Scientific worth $66,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,785,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,745. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 685,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,001,581. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

