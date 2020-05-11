Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,623,984 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,371,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,623,984 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for about 2.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.65% of American International Group worth $348,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,687,478,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,562,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,884,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,010 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in American International Group by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,854,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,541,000 after buying an additional 1,800,237 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Standpoint Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.85.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.56. 1,064,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,369,920. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

