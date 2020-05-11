Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 751,318 Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,318 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 4.54% of BankUnited worth $78,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BankUnited by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

BKU stock traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 89,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.72 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

