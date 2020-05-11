Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,764,035 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,593 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises 1.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of First Republic Bank worth $227,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after buying an additional 233,424 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.69.

FRC traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $102.64. 73,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $122.34. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

