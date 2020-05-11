Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,084 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of SVB Financial Group worth $67,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 587,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,553 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $689,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 69.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 59,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 24,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.93.

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.22. The stock had a trading volume of 78,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,885. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,629. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

