Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 124.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,377,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871,967 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $156,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 28,184 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 311,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,867. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

