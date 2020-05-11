Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,109 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of South Jersey Industries worth $53,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of SJI traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $534.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJI. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.