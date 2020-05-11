Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,377,737 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,410,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377,737 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc accounts for approximately 1.8% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 2.04% of KKR & Co Inc worth $267,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter worth $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.40. 465,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,280. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -659.50, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

