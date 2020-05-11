Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 172,390 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,540,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,390 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 4.28% of Bank Ozk worth $92,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 59.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.76. 102,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,758. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $33.22.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

