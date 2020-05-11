Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,811 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Charter Communications worth $181,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 308,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,418,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $510.74. 829,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,897. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $546.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $462.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,836,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $10,479,704 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (up from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.75.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.