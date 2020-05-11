Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,699,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,712 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.71% of Red Rock Resorts worth $57,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $16,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. 89,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,975. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -144.55 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

