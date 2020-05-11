Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,212,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,312 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Morgan Stanley worth $177,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 691,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,518,000 after purchasing an additional 179,855 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 527.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 24,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.82. 1,196,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,678,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

