Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,402,924 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,330,960 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of TJX Companies worth $258,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,406,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,060,534,000 after acquiring an additional 763,029 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $941,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $789,572,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.35. 641,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,795,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.23.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

