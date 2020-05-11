Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,314,402 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 68,769 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Abbott Laboratories worth $498,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,222,326,000 after purchasing an additional 610,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

ABT traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.06. 5,882,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,849,734. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.