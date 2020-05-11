Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,413,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Sensata Technologies worth $69,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,327,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,271,000 after purchasing an additional 823,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 187,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of ST stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.91. 56,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,142. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.