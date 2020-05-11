Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $106.65 Million Stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 424,437 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.85% of Hub Group worth $106,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBG. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,084,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,885,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,708,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,628,000 after buying an additional 660,265 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,129,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,860,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBG stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hub Group Inc has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $838.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

