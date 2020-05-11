Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $138.29 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,599,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,629 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $138,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $457,278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,959,000 after buying an additional 1,239,186 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,979,000 after buying an additional 833,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,286,000 after buying an additional 695,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

MMC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.17. 179,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average is $104.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.