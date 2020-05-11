Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $162.49 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Linde worth $162,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,882,740,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,160,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,781,000 after purchasing an additional 467,156 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $79,115,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Linde by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 792,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,236,000 after acquiring an additional 350,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Cfra cut their target price on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.41.

LIN traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.86. 1,884,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,913. The company has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $227.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

In other news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

