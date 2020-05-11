Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $200.24 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,877 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $200,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO traded up $7.18 on Monday, reaching $340.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,581. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.