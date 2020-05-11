Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $294.55 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 993,800 shares during the period. BorgWarner makes up 2.0% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.85% of BorgWarner worth $294,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 704,713 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $93,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 806,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,377. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.71.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

