Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $48.78 Million Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808,844 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.11% of WESCO International worth $48,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $1,725,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 229,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. ValuEngine downgraded WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on WESCO International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

NYSE WCC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,538. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.86.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

