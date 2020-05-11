Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $50.93 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,089 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.98% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $50,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 73.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.11. 39,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,403. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.43.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

