Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $53.50 Million Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,607,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,032 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of Flowers Foods worth $53,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 292,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 74.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,211,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 517,383 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 375,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.45. 265,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

