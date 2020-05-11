Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $70.82 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,861 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Willis Towers Watson worth $70,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,907,000 after buying an additional 104,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,175,000 after purchasing an additional 372,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 514.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,609,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,983,000 after buying an additional 1,347,472 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,407. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.91. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.