Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,753 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Booking worth $251,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,110,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $19.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,411.00. The stock had a trading volume of 544,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,631. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,355.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,774.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 36.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Argus cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,740.57.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.