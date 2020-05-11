Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,911,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,900 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 3.31% of Colfax worth $77,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Colfax during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 940.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

NYSE CFX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.40. 105,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. Colfax Corp has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $816.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.17 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.