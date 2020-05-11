Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,521,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,583 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Post worth $126,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Post by 5.3% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 129,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 79.6% in the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 149,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POST. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.55.

Shares of Post stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.98. The stock had a trading volume of 49,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,388. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). Post had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

