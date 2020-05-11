Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 244,566 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.45% of Kirby worth $116,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 397.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 40,331 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kirby by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,641,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEX. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark started coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,722.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $42,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 72,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.63.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

