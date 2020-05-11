Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,143,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,482,889 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.76% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $71,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $19.64. 139,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,304. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

