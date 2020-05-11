Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,493,885 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.63% of Cimarex Energy worth $62,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,163,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $50,243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,233,000 after acquiring an additional 407,565 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,022,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,985,000 after buying an additional 259,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.48. 327,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,320. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.31.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.