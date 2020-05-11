Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,168 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. NVR accounts for 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of NVR worth $248,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NVR by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,079.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,430.17.

NVR stock traded down $57.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,062.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,813. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,071.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,765.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3,512.42.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $47.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 154.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

