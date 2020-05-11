Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,377,321 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,508,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,377,321 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of General Motors worth $156,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,575,256. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

