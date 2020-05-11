Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 188,269 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,367,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,269 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $64,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $29.91. 81,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,617. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FWONK. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

