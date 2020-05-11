Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,868,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,356 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.36% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $171,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,387,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,053,000 after acquiring an additional 272,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,276,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,763,000 after buying an additional 231,272 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,529,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,050,000 after acquiring an additional 286,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $225,572,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,866 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 256,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,432. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.